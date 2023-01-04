CCIA travelers react to Southwest 'gesture of goodwill.'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At the Corpus Christi International Airport, there’s three airlines flying out including United Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest.

One traveler who's flying to Florida — Kelly Dietrich — told Action 10 News, with the limited options at CCIA, he’s glad to have a seat on a United airlines flight.

“I usually fly Delta, but this airport doesn’t have it, so I’m stuck with United. But I think Southwest is caught up with their flights. I think it’s good news for Southwest passengers,” Dietrich said.

So far, officials with Southwest said it's been "pleased" with its performance over the last few days.

However, Southwest remains "inundated with baggage" and it could be two full weeks before some passengers see their bags again.

For Dietrich, this is only more reason to avoid Southwest.

“I’m sticking with Delta. I like the Sky Clubs and I’ll only fly Southwest if I have to,” Dietrich said.

In response to unhappy customers, Southwest Airlines informed some passengers they will receive 25,000 frequent flyer bonus points as a quote "gesture of goodwill.”

As a frequent flyer, Dietrich told Action 10 News he would hope for more.

“It helps, and it takes a little bit of the sting away. How many miles are they going to give you? Maybe a free trip?” Dietrich said.

Corpus Christi native Adam Elzner agrees with Dietrich.

He said while Southwest airlines made a mistake, people like their prices.

“It’s obvious that they’re still needed. People will continue flying regardless of if they have a hiccup like the one, they experienced,” Elzer said.

CCIA officials said efforts are underway to bring additional airlines to the airport. Weekly air service development meetings are currently being held with consultants, and they are meeting regularly with two airlines.