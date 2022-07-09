Caught on camera: big shark caught from Port Aransas pier

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — The angler who reeled in a large shark from Horace Caldwell Pier earlier this week and the person who captured the video of the catch is unknown to KRIS 6 News, but the reaction to the video from people near or on that pier Friday was that of surprise.

“That’s crazy," Amy Smithers, visiting from Azle, Texas, said.

“Oh wow," Chris Wegener, visiting from Abilene, Texas, said. "Hey, that is a big shark."

Wegener was fishing from that same pier when he first viewed the video.

“We’ve caught a few of them but never nothing that big," he said. "That’s pretty impressive right there."

Smithers's 11-year-old son was also fishing from the pier Friday.

Her younger son prefers to be in the water, and both of them say they'll get back in the gulf near the pier even after watching the video.

“I’ll be fine," Smithers said. "I’ll go back in the water.”

“I’m used to the water, and I like swimming," nine-year-old Landon said. "And my brother just likes fishing.”