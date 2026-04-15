CASA of the Coastal Bend recovering after burglary ahead of Superhero 5K

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local nonprofit that advocates for children in foster care is working to recover after a weekend burglary that left thousands of dollars in items missing.

CASA of the Coastal Bend, also known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, says a storage container was broken into, with several important items stolen. The organization is still taking inventory, but estimates the loss to be between $2,000 and $3,000.

“It’s just very frustrating to have your buildings broken into,” said CEO Page Hall. “It’s not the first time it’s happened, so it’s been a while, but people just do mean things.”

In a social media post, CASA said the stolen items were “indispensable” for its upcoming Superhero 5K, a major fundraising event scheduled for this weekend at Heritage Park.

Despite the setback, the organization says it is moving forward with the event and continuing its mission to serve children in the Coastal Bend. Staff and volunteers have already begun working to replace some of the stolen items ahead of the race.

CASA of the Coastal Bend trains volunteers to advocate for children in foster care, helping ensure their needs are represented in court and in their daily lives.

The Superhero 5K is still set to take place this Saturday at Heritage Park. Community members interested in helping can donate to CASA or participate in the event.

KRIS 6 Sunrise anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are scheduled to host the event.

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