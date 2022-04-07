CASA of the Coastal Bend receives $5K donation to continue its mission

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The bells were ringing over at CASA of the Coastal Bend.

It was to signify child abuse and neglect in the community, part of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

On Thursday, the non-profit was awarded $5,000 by Cheniere Energy's Volunteer of the Year.

The donation will go towards CASA's mission in helping children in need.

"Our volunteer's jobs are to figure out what is best for the child permanently," Executive Director of CASA Page Hall said. "Looking at first and foremost trying to work to get the child home with their parents or family members. On the other end, if we can't do that, we're looking to help get the child adopted."

CASA also hosted its "Ringing of the Bells" event at the Funtrackers on SPID.

The bell ringing ceremony was for children who are victims of abuse and neglect.

