Captivated by Capri event is helping anti-trafficking organization.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday morning, the Charity League of Corpus Christi is hosting a fundraiser to help a local charitable project.

“Yes, we’re expecting almost 800 people this year and we’re thrilled that everyone’s back and ready to come celebrate,” said Samantha Gates, President of The Charity League of Corpus Christi.

It's a full house at this year's annual style show put on by the Charity League.

Gates said during this fashion show, 800 guests can buy raffle tickets to win one of these items or give a donation to support their cause.

This year, the New Life Ministries was chosen.

“Every single donation 100 percent goes straight to new life," Gates said.

New Life Ministries Executive Director Minta Morre said the money from this event can help girls who are apart of its anti-trafficking organization.

“We have created a plan on our 50-plus acre campus to create a transitional living village," she said.

This transitional village will house girls who age out of the therapeutic refuge that's meant for 11 to 17 year old's.

As of right now, three girls will be participating in this new program.

“They still have a place to stay and heal, but have a little more freedom to work and go to school," Moore said.

Although the Style Show & Luncheon is sold out, you can still make a donation.

Click here to help support the New Life Ministries new project.