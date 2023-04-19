Buying a special occasion dress can be stressful

CORRPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a lot to consider when looking for the perfect dress. The color, the length and the fit. Although some online deals on gowns seem too good to be true, shoppers tell us they would rather do it all in person.

"I did look online but I didn't trust it honestly because its different prices and sizes and you can get scammed if you click on the wrong thing,” Makayla Barrera said.

Barrera has been shopping for her wedding dress, visiting with the bridal shops in town. Today she tried on three dresses at Bridal Boutiques & After 5.

"You can find something you like better in person,” Barrera said. “Just seeing it person and trying it on will have a different feel versus just ordering it and hoping it will get here on time.”

It’s because so many things can go wrong. Like unexpected expenses, delayed orders, surprise policies, and unwanted stress before the big event.

Katie Galan with the BBB said while shoppers run a risk ordering online, people should also do their research on local dress shops and seamstresses to make sure they can be trusted.

"A lot of the time people see the photo online and when they get it in person it's not what it looked like online. The fit is nothing like it, the fit is off, the color is off. You want to be careful with these retailers that you've never heard of before. It's safer to do businesses that you know and trust,” Galan said.

Galan suggest before making that big purchase, check BBB: Research dress shops on BBB.org before making a purchase.