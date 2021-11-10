Butter's BBQ and Full Send BBQ popup Wednesday night in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two local BBQ joints are teaming up Wednesday for a popup in Corpus Christi.

One of Texas Monthly’s 2021 Top 50 BBQ Joints, Butter's BBQ, and local hot spot Full Send BBQ will be at Vernon's bar starting at 6 p.m..

Vernon's bar is located at 1030 3rd St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404.

Butter's BBQ in Mathis earned its second selection by Texas Monthly in October.

Here's what the magazine said about Butter's, which has been praised for its fork-tender brisket and mouth-watering ribs among other menu items.

"If you’re traveling along I-37 between San Antonio and Corpus Christi, detour to this joint located along Highway 359. You’ll find superbly smoked USDA Prime brisket, flawless pork ribs, and an excellent jalapeño-cheese sausage, made with 80-20 beef and pork, diced jalapeño, and, on the day we visited, pepper jack cheese. Beyond this ideal of the Texas trinity, Butter’s also offers fine smoked chicken and turkey, pulled pork, and beef ribs."

It was the only restaurant in the Coastal Bend to make either the top 50 or honorable mention list. Here's a link to check on your favorites across the state.

“It still hasn’t really quite set in yet even though it’s been about 4 or 5 days now,” pitmaster, Andrew ‘Butter’ Soto, said when we interview him in October. “This is the first day we’re open.”

It wasn’t even time to open and people were already knocking on the door.

Soto opened the place on the corner of Highway 359 and East San Patricio Ave. in 2017. He said growing up, barbecuing in the backyard was a family tradition.

“I love butter and I knew he was going to make it and we love barbecue sauce,” his mom, Frances Guzman said.

He said he became inspired after visiting the popular Franklin’s BBQ in Austin. So, when he came back home, Soto worked on bringing a Central Texas-style barbecue to the Coastal Bend.

“The post oak and the crafters' style which is bringing quality meats,” Soto said.

Butter's was first spotted by Texas Monthly in 2019, but did not make the top 50 that year.

“'What if we work hard the next three or four years, maybe we can make that next one and the next top 50, you never know, and that’s exactly what we did,” Soto said.

“We appreciate all of the support for the last four years,” Soto said.

Soto’s most popular items on the menu are the ribs, brisket, and jalapeno sausage, but he said don’t underestimate his turkey or sides.

Butter’s is open Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m.

Butter's is located at 104 South Highway 359 in Mathis. Their phone number is 361-255-6108.

Full Send BBQ is located at Vernon's bar in Corpus Christi.

