Mathis eatery earns spot on Texas Monthly's top barbecue list

MATHIS, Texas — A Mathis restaurant again has earned inclusion on Texas Monthly's list of top 50 barbecue restaurants across the state.

Butters BBQ in Mathis earned its second selection by the magazine. The restaurant opened in 2017.

Here's what the magazine said about Butters, which has been praised for its fork-tender brisket and mouth-watering ribs among other menu items.

"If you’re traveling along I-37 between San Antonio and Corpus Christi, detour to this joint located along Highway 359. You’ll find superbly smoked USDA Prime brisket, flawless pork ribs, and an excellent jalapeño-cheese sausage, made with 80-20 beef and pork, diced jalapeño, and, on the day we visited, pepper jack cheese. Beyond this ideal of the Texas trinity, Butter’s also offers fine smoked chicken and turkey, pulled pork, and beef ribs."

It was the only restaurant in the Coastal Bend to make either the top 50 or honorable mention list.

The magazine said that 32 staffers and three free-lance eaters visited 411 barbecue joints over an eight-week period during the spring and summer to compile the list. They drove thousands of miles in their research, making unannounced visits and paying for their own food..

The most promising candidates then were visited by Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn, food writer Patricia Sharpe, or both, to determine the top 10. It is the magazine’s sixth top 50 ranking since 1997.

The top-ranked barbecue restaurant in the state, according to the survey, is Goldee’s in Fort Worth.

Here's a link to check on our your favorites across the state.

Butters is located at 104 South Highway 359 in Mathis.

Their phone number is 361-255-6108.

