H.E.B. and other businesses adjust hours for Winter Storm Alerts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf Coast area businesses are adjusting their store hours ahead of winter weather expected on Tuesday morning.

H-E-B

Beeville

Corpus Christi 5 (Leopard/Violet)

Refugio

Sinton



will close at 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 and open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.



Alice

Corpus Christi 1 (Kostoryz)

Corpus Christi 2 (South Port)

Corpus Christi 3 (Leopard/Nueces)

Corpus Christi 4 (Saratoga)

Corpus Christi 6 (Alameda/Robert)

Corpus Christi 7 (Alameda/McCall)

Corpus Christi 12 (Weber Rd.)

Corpus Christi 13 (Staples)

Falfurrias

Kingsville

Mathis

Robstown

Will close at 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, but will open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

All other Gulf Coast area stores will remain in regular operating hours.

Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union

Branches will open at noon on Tuesday due to the weather.

Island Market, 15401 South Padre Island Dr.

The store will close early on Monday, Jan. 20, at 8 p.m. It will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 8 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday hours are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Texas State Aquarium

Due to the anticipated impact of cold temperatures in the Coastal Bend, the Texas State Aquarium will be closed on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. Forecasted freezing temperatures may create hazardous travel conditions and difficult access to North Beach.

KRIS 6 will continue adding businesses adjusting their hours to this article as they let us know.