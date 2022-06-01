Bubba's 33 holds fundraiser for Uvalde victims

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bubba's 33 restaurants across the state are doing what they can to help the community of Uvalde, after the shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 21 people dead.

Every location is donating 100 perecent of Wednesday's proceeds to the Uvalde Victims Relief Fund.

"It's unfortunate, it hits close to home," JordAn Dotson, managing partner at Bubba's 33 in Corpus Christi, said. "It's just the right thing to do. As a company, Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33, we always do what we can to help out whatever cause there is."

This is for all dine-in, takeout and online orders.

If you can't make it out to the restaurant today, you can still donate to the Uvalde Victims Relief Fund here.