BREAKING: Kingsville Police Chief placed on paid leave pending investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City officials in Kingsville have confirmed with KRIS 6 News that Police Chief Ricardo Torres has been placed on paid administrative leave after being accused of violating city policies.

While an investigation is underway, Commander Brad Lile will be named the officer in charge of the Kingsville Police Department.

Kingsville city manager Mark McLaughlin said that:

"There is a due process that shall be followed and when findings are forwarded through the city attorney to me, I will render the decision as city manager, as to whether any city policies were violated and what action will be taken. To protect the individuals involved, afford due process and for a thorough investigation, the Chief is on paid administrative leave. It's all part of a process and I shall let it develop as it shall."

This is a developing story and KRIS 6 News will keep you up to date as information becomes available.

