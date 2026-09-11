Border Patrol agents respond to medical emergency, two rollovers in South Texas over Labor Day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol agents and emergency medical technicians from the Freer Border Patrol Station responded to three separate incidents involving medical distress and vehicle rollovers in the Freer, Texas, area between Sept. 6 and Sept. 8.

None of the incidents were immigration related.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 6, a family traveling through the Freer Border Patrol Checkpoint requested medical assistance for a child experiencing symptoms consistent with a panic attack. A Border Patrol emergency medical technician evaluated the child, checked vital signs, administered oxygen with parental consent and offered additional emergency medical support. After receiving care, the child reported feeling better, and the family continued their travel without further incident.

The following day, local law enforcement requested Border Patrol assistance after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 44 near Freer. Agents and an on-duty emergency medical technician arrived at the scene, assessed the driver and passenger, monitored their condition and coordinated with emergency medical services for additional care. Both individuals were transported to a Laredo-area hospital for further evaluation.

On Sept. 8, agents responded to a second rollover on Highway 44 near the Webb-Duval county line. Agents and an on-duty emergency medical technician evaluated the driver and stayed at the scene until state and local law enforcement partners arrived. The driver declined additional medical transport.

During both rollover responses, Border Patrol agents and emergency medical technicians were among the first responders on scene. Their early arrival allowed them to assess the individuals involved, monitor their condition and provide support until emergency medical services and law enforcement partners arrived.

"I am proud of the emergency assistance Laredo Sector agents provided over the holiday weekend," Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Desi D. De Leon said. "Our Border Patrol agents fill a vital role in our national security and are often the closest first responders in the remote locations where we operate."

Across South Texas, U.S. Border Patrol agents often serve in remote areas where distance, terrain and limited emergency resources can turn minutes into life-or-death moments. Many are trained emergency medical technicians, allowing them to provide immediate care while working alongside local, county, state and federal partners during vehicle crashes, medical emergencies, natural disasters and other calls for help from the communities they serve.

Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers along the southwest border stop illegal activity and facilitate lawful entry for millions of legitimate travelers into the United States.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!