Border agent charged with hiding person in country illegally

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A border patrol supervisor is in trouble with the law for allegedly helping someone stay in the United States illegally, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas.

Andres Wilkinson, 52, works for Customs and Border Protection. He appeared in court and will stay in jail until his next hearing.

Wilkinson has worked for CBP since 2001. In 2021, he got promoted to supervisor. His job was to make sure people followed immigration laws.

But prosecutors say Wilkinson was breaking those same laws. They say he let a woman live with him even though she didn't have permission to be in the country. Court papers say he knew she was here illegally but was dating her anyway.

The woman first came to the U.S. in August 2023 with a visa. But she stayed longer than she was allowed to.

From June to November 2025, police watched Wilkinson's house. They saw the woman living there with Wilkinson and her young child. Police also saw her driving cars that belonged to Wilkinson.

In February 2026, police talked to the woman. She told them she had been living with Wilkinson since August 2024.

Court papers say Wilkinson helped her in many ways. He gave her a place to live, credit cards, and money help. He also let her use his car. Police say he even drove her through border checkpoints where agents check for people in the country illegally.

The woman and her child also traveled with Wilkinson to San Antonio, according to court papers.

If found guilty, Wilkinson could go to prison for up to 10 years. He could also pay a fine of up to $250,000.

This case is part of a bigger government program called Operation Take Back America. The program tries to stop illegal immigration and criminal groups.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!