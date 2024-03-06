Watch Now
Bond is increased for Miller HS student police said sold a gun on campus

Bond was set at $40,000 for Alonso Recio Wednesday morning.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 13:33:07-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A 17-year-old student accused of selling a gun to a student at Miller High School appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.

According to Corpus Christi Independent School District police, Alonso Recio sold a Glock 9-millimeter handgun to a 16-year-old on Monday.

CCISD police took that student into custody after finding him with the firearm. During their investigation, they learned the teen purchased the gun from Recio.

When officers questioned Recio, they found he had several vapes, and some of those vapes tested positive for a controlled substance.

Recio was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. On Tuesday, an investigator added a felony charge of unlawful transfer of a firearm to someone under 18 years of age.

On Wednesday morning, Magistrate Judge Melissa Madrigal set Recio's bond at $40,000.

