Miller High School student arrested after police said he had a gun on campus

Alonso Recio, 17, was arrested on Monday.<br/>
Posted at 8:38 PM, Mar 05, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A Miller High School student is in the Nueces County Jail after police said he was found with a gun on campus.

On Monday, Corpus Christi Independent School District police said they arrested 17-year-old Alonso Recio after he was found with a gun and vape at Miller High School. They said they are investigating where he obtained the firearm.

Jail records reveal he was charged with possession of a controlled substance. According to jail officials, his bond was set at $20,000.

According to CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke, an investigator added a felony gun charge this afternoon. That charge is unlawful transfer of a gun under 18 years of age. At this hour, he has no bond set for that charge.

This a developing story. We'll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

