Bob Hall Pier construction is on track as Nueces County Commissioners discuss the next steps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Tuesday's Nueces County Commissioner's meeting, the reconstruction of Bob Hall Pier was discussed and commissioners say that the pier is still within their budget.

The decision vote came down to Judge Connie Scott as the Commissioners were at a split 2-2 to remove the restaurant from the pier.

Nueces County Judge Connie Scott says she supports the idea of having a restaurant, but it is not in the budget at this time.

Planners for the pier expect new construction on the pier to get underway in the second half of 2024.

Bob Hall Pier was severely damaged during Hurricane Hanna back in July of 2020 and was later demolished.

