Boat fire in Corpus Christi Marina

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A boat caught fire in the marina on the Cooper's Alley L-Head Sunday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.

The fire started in the engine compartment of a fishing boat and spread to a propane tank, causing it to explode. The fire also led to an oil spill in the marina.

"The fire boat came out to help us actually spray water, which the marina helped us out with that," Corpus Chirsti Fire Department battalion chief Billy Belyeu said. "It ended up extinguishing the fire."

Crews cleaning the oil and fuel from the water said that by 5 p.m. Sunday, nearly 95% of the oil was contained.

No injuries were reported with this incident.

