Blue Fest at TAMU-CC

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Texas A & M university is celebrating 75 years of tradition this week. Islanders continued their homecoming week Tuesday with "Blue Fest", inviting students and staff to an afternoon of activities, games and music on the university's east lawn.

Students also participated in "Anchors Aweigh", a tradition that dates back to 1947: Islanders paint the an anchor white for homecoming week.

Those attending say Blue Fest was a much needed breath of fresh air.

"School can be hard and students can get overwhelmed," says Gabriela Bidwell, communications specialist with TAMU-CC's Division of student engagement success. " Homecoming is a really good wat for students to kind of kick back, relax as a team and celebrate all the wonderful things there are to do on campus."

The celebrations continue Wednesday with a student versus faculty basketball game at the Jack Douglas wellness Center at 7PM. Click here for a full list of events.

