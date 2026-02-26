Blue Bell launches Honey Vanilla, its first new ice cream flavor of 2026, in stores today

If you're a fan of simple, classic ice cream flavors, Blue Bell has something new for you. The beloved creamery is rolling out its new Honey Vanilla Ice Cream in stores beginning today.

The flavor is exactly what it sounds like — a honey vanilla ice cream that Blue Bell describes as simple and delicious.

"We are buzzing with excitement over the release of our first new flavor of the year," Carl Breed, Blue Bell vice president of sales and marketing, said. "Honey Vanilla is for those who love simple flavors done right. The rich, creamy ice cream texture blends perfectly with the honey's mild sweetness. Honey vanilla was created to enjoy on its own, but it also pairs well with desserts like cookies, cakes and brownies."

The new flavor comes in the pint size and is only available for a limited time, so don't wait too long to grab one.

The carton is hard to miss, too.

"Our Honey Vanilla is sure to stand out in the ice cream aisle," Breed said. "The carton is wrapped in an image of a warm yellow honeycomb with a honey jar and dipper. It's another fun element we like to add when introducing new flavors."

And Honey Vanilla isn't the only reason to make a trip to the freezer aisle. Fan-favorite Java Jolt is also making its return to stores this month. The flavor combines Blue Bell Coffee Ice Cream with dark chocolate flavored chunks and a rich coffee fudge swirl. Like Honey Vanilla, Java Jolt is available in the pint size while supplies last.

