Blue Bell drops two new limited-time ice cream flavors

Hey ice cream lovers! Blue Bell has got some seriously exciting news to share – and yes, we're totally berry excited about this one!

Starting today, you can grab their brand new Black Raspberry Fudge Ice Cream at stores. Picture this: creamy black raspberry ice cream packed with chunks of dark chocolate and swirled with rich chocolate fudge. Sounds amazing, right?

"We haven't had a raspberry flavor in our lineup for a few years, so this is going to be such a treat for so many people," says Joe Robertson, Blue Bell's executive director of advertising and marketing. "The black raspberry gives you that perfect sweet-and-tart combo that just works so well with the chocolate chunks and that rich fudge swirl. It's absolutely decadent!"

You can find Black Raspberry Fudge in both half-gallon and pint sizes, but heads up – it's only around for a limited time, so don't wait too long!

And while we're talking new flavors, Blue Bell also just dropped Brookie À La Mode. Think rich, creamy brown sugar ice cream loaded up with brownie chunks and soft chocolate chip cookie pieces. It's like having your favorite desserts all rolled into one scoop! You can grab this one in pint and half-gallon sizes too, but only while supplies last.

Better get to the store soon – these sound way too good to miss out on!

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