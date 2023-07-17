Bishop Police investigating the death of a 2-year-old child

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bishop Police Department is investigating the death of a two-year-old child.

Police responded to a home in the 400 block of East Henderson Street in Bishop Tuesday, July 11 at approximately 9:00 p.m.

Police found the boy unconscious and not breathing. CPR was performed, and the child was transported to Driscoll Children's Hospital, where he died shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Bishop Police are calling the death suspicious.

"At this time, we are considering it an active criminal investigation. the other children that were in the house have been removed by CPS at this time. we are awaiting results from the medical examiner's office on the exact cause of death," Bishop Police Chief Edward Day said.

Four other children in the house, ranging in age from an infant to a 17-year-old, were removed from the home by Child Protective Services.

Bishop Police, the Texas Ranger, and CPS are investigating the death.

This is an active criminal investigation, and no additional details will be released at this time. Further information and updates on this case will be provided when possible.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Bishop Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (C.I.D) at: 361-584-2443 or 361-584-2666.

