Birdiest Festival in America returns to the South Texas Botanical Gardens

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a lot of excitement over at the South Botanical Gardens as they get ready to host their annual Birdiest Festival in America.

Starting Wednesday, bird experts from across 30 states will be on hand to teach families about hundreds of different types of birds.

It's all in celebration of spring migration in Corpus Christi. The festival will also feature field trips throughout South Texas.

"Corpus Christi is known for its diversity of birds, particularly this time of year during spring migration season," said Michael Womack, the executive director . "So, when you come out to the Botanical Gardens you're going to see a lot of different birds out here. You're going to see a lot of birders out here that want to see unusual birds and they love to share that. So, you don't have to be a birder to come out and enjoy this."

The Birdiest Festival in America runs from Wednesday, April 26 through Sunday, April 30. To learn more about the festival, click here.