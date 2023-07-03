Big Bang Celebration Park and Ride and street closures

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mayor Guajardo's 46th Annual Big Bang Celebration is sure to draw a crowd to the bayfront on Tuesday evening, and the city wants the public to know about a few changes happening downtown.

The larger-than-life fireworks show, set off from a barge located in the Corpus Christi Bay just north of People's Street T-Head, is scheduled to pop off at 9:30 p.m.

But, with the influx of people, parking will be an issue, and there will be extra road closures in order to keep everyone safe, according to a press release from CCPD.

One major road closure everyone should know about is the closing of Shoreline Drive from I-37 to Park Avenue on Tuesday.

If you need to access the T-Heads, you will have to do so from Water Street.

Parking around the T-Heads will be limited or prohibited in order to provide a safe environment for those enjoying the evening's events. Corpus Christi Police Department says that the public should expect to see "NO PARKING" signs in place early Monday morning, and enforcement will start at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

On North Beach, the Burleson exit off the Harbor Bridge will be closed starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

In order to get onto North Beach, drivers will need to use the Beach Avenue exit.

But never fear! The CCRTA is stepping in to help out.

A free RTA Park and Ride service will be available with a pickup site at the City Hall parking lot and a drop-off site on Water Street between Lomax Street and John Sartain Street. Right in the middle of all the action!

The Park and Ride will operate from 11:30 a.m. until 30 minutes after the fireworks show is over.

CCPD encourages everyone to have a safe and fun Independence Day.

