Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Biden earmarks money to finish the Port of Corpus Christi's Ship Channel Improvement Project

$157 million earmarked to finish project
President Earmarks Money to finish Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project
Richard Perez
President Earmarks Money to finish Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project
Posted at 10:18 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 23:18:36-04

The fourth and final phase of the Port of Corpus Christi's Ship Channel Improvement Project is one step closer to receiving federal funding.

The funding is part of President Joe Biden's $18.1 billion dollar budget for the 2023 fiscal year, which heavily invests in American resources.

$157 million of it is earmarked to go towards the final phase of the deepening and widening of our ship channel.

C.E.O. of the Port of Corpus Christi Sean Strawbridge says this project was approved by Congress 15 years ago but didn't get Federal funding until 2017.

Strawbridge says finishing this project will truly be satisfying.

Port of Corpus Christi C.E.O., Sean Strawbridge

"After the project is completed, we will have the most improved ship channel in the entire U.S. Gulf," he said.

Phases two and three are currently underway.

With this proposed federal funding, the Port of Corpus Christi hopes to have the full project finished by the end of next year. Once it's finished, the port will be able to handle two-way traffic across the bay. Currently, it handles only one-way traffic.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Election Guide - Right Rail Promo Image

Your Guide to Elections