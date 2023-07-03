Bicyclist killed on Crosstown identified

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The name of a bicyclist killed last Thursday night has been released on Monday by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's office.

34-year-old Rodolfo Armijo was killed while riding his bike when 33-year-old Issac Segura lost control of his vehicle exiting Crosstown (SH-286) at the Horne Road exit.

Armijo was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Segura reportedly tried to flee the scene but was stopped by witnesses. Segura was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, treated, and then taken to the city detention center.

