Bicycling community continues their fight for better bike paths

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — I Bike CC, an advocate for protecting bike paths, tells KRIS 6 News that the City of Corpus Christi is updating their street standards, but currently, the 43-page infrastructure design manual doesn’t consider cycling.

"I do feel that it is important to get the word out that there are other modes of transportation on our streets in Corpus Christi,” said Melanie Salinas.

Salinas rides her bike on the streets of Corpus Christi. As a frequent rider, Salinas said she has to be on alert.

“We want to be seen when we’re on the road but, it’s also the cyclist and the motorist. We have to remain vigilant and keep are eye out and keep our head on a swivel,” she said.

On a mission to create a better experience for cyclist, I Bike CC has been fighting for better bike paths and has gathered over 600 signatures on their petition.

The creator of this petition, Shirin Delsooz said a good example of what she wants to see in Corpus Christi is being done in Houston with 1800 miles of protected bike paths.

Austin has 50 miles.

Corpus Christi has less than 3 miles.

Melanie Salinas has become a part of the cause to make this city bike friendly.

Opening HYPEBYKE in downtown Corpus Christi, Salinas is using her business as a platform to educate the public.

“There’s two other bike shops and they do a great job covering the South Side. I was hoping to bring is something for this very active part of Corpus Christi,” Salinas said.

HYPEBYKE is offering a solution to the limited resources for cyclist by selling gear and bikes.

Offering bike fittings with a physical therapist and letting people come in and make some adjustments for free. As well as a new way to exercise while in a safe space.

“I introduced this virtual cycling studio to give people alternative means of getting the joy of cycling in a safer way,” said Salinas.

To join the cause for better bike paths, HYPEBYKE encourages people to scan and sign the petition.

If you would like to fill out a city survey for officials to consider bike friendly street standards, click here.