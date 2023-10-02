BGCA fundraiser features American actor Danny Trejo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Boys and Girls Club of Alice grossed over $70,000 at their 29th annual Steak and Burger Dinner fundraiser on Friday. Every year, the non-profit calls on celebrities to get the community to open up their wallets and help the club with their general operations.

This year, the organization reached out to the Con-Air and Machete actor Danny Trejo. He has been using his life struggles to impact everyone he comes in contact with.

He said he remembers how his life as a kid led him down the wrong path and into prison. However, now he's using those life lessons to make a difference to make a difference.

"The first half of my life, I honestly believe was, was Diositos way of giving me the whatever to be able to talk. None of them kids can say well, you don’t know what you’re talking about. Don’t tell me I don’t know, I’ve been there," Trejo said.

Trejo has taken his experiences and turned them into teaching moments for the younger generation to show them it's okay to make mistakes as long as you learn from them.



While he is remarkably one of the most recognizable Latinos in Hollywood, he stays humble to his roots and his God. He knows his past life has made a difference for others and will continue to do all he can for the youth.

