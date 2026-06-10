Bee safety tips that could save your life if you're ever under attack

A local beekeeper says bee attacks tend to spike this time of year — and a recent fatal bee attack is a reminder of just how dangerous they can be.

Shane Smith has been removing bees and keeping hives for decades. He says during hot, dry conditions, aggressive bee activity can increase.

"We need bees. Everybody's worried about bees now-a-days. In this part of the world there is absolutely no shortage of bees," Smith said.

Bees play an important role in nature, but they can also be dangerous.

"If you get attacked by bees — it's tough. Nobody's going to stay calm. There's a couple of things you can do to help yourself survive an attack," Smith said.

Smith says if you're ever attacked, your first instinct may be to panic — but quick action could save your life.

"Best thing to do is get to a vehicle turn on your air condition on absolute high. As cold as you can get it. And crack your window," Smith said.

He says he has personally escaped attacks that way.

"A water hose is another thing. If you can't get in the house — which you should be able to — you can get a water hose and put your thumb over the end of it and hold it right here. And make it rain on top of you. They don't like that at all," Smith said.

There is one thing Smith says people should avoid: don't jump into water, because the bees may wait for you to come back up.

Smith also recommends keeping an allergy medication like Benadryl in your vehicle — especially if you spend a lot of time outdoors.

According to the CDC, nearly 800 people in the U.S. died from hornet, wasp, and bee stings between 2011 and 2021.

"A bee is not worth a human life, I mean. If anybody argues with that — well shame on them," Smith said.

Smith says the best way to stay safe is to remain aware of your surroundings, especially when spending time outside.

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