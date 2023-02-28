Beach management plan for Padre Island National Seashore could take years to develop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Efforts to develop a beach management plan for the Padre Island National Seashore could take years.

Corpus Christi city leaders were briefed Tuesday on efforts to develop that plan.

The federal government is overseeing the plan as officials gather opinions on what should be included.

As KRIS 6 News has reported, two public meetings were held to gather community input on the plan. An additional meeting was held in San Antonio.

Some of the major issues visitors and community members have voiced include driving on the beach, the sea turtle science and recovery program and a lack of resources.

Daniel McGinn, the city's planning director, told council members the process for this plan is still in its early stages, which is why it could take up to five years to develop.

Community feedback is still being accepted now through March 14.

To learn more about the beach management plan for PINS, click here.