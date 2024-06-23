Barbecue benefit raises money for injured police captain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Aransas Pass Police Department hosted a barbecue on Saturday to raise money for injured police captain Alvin Luker.

The fundraiser, held at Crossroads Church, invited members of the Aransas Pass community to enjoy a hearty meal while supporting Luker and his family.

"I know our community is excited to be a blessing to this family. They sacrifice a lot to be a first responder or a police officer," Crossroads Church pastor Donald Volz said. "It's just a way for us to come together and show our appreciation."

Luker was struck by an SUV driver while on his motorcycle outside of the Aransas Autoplex on May 22. The APPD captain was thrown from his bike and sustained serious injuries.

Luker has undergone several surgeries already. He's made progress in his rehabilitation, but it's a long road ahead to full recovery.

"He is going to have another procedure most likely on Monday," APPD officer Stephanie Diaz said. "He was recently moved to a rehabilitation hospital. We expect to see a lot of progress made from him in the near future."

Brisket and sausage po boys were served at Crossroads Church along with chips and drinks. The barbecue is one of many ways the community is rallying around Luker.

"The family wanted me to make sure and thank everyone for coming out," Diaz said. "For all the donations, all the prayers, all the messages reaching out to them."

The fundraiser is over, but there are still ways to support the APPD captain. Diaz and the police department have organized a GoFundMe where donations are welcomed to cover the cost of surgery and any other related expenses.