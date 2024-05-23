Aransas Pass patrol officer hospitalized after being rear-ended by SUV

ARANSAS PASS, Tx — Another police officer is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while on a motorcycle, according to a press release from Aransas Pass Police Department (APPD).

Captain Alvin Luker was on his 3-wheel motorcycle when he was hit from behind by an SUV in front of Aransas Autoplex on Wednesday, May 22.

Capt. Luker, an APPD patrol captain, was thrown from his bike and was seriously injured from the collision. Officers with AAPD, public safety, Fire and EMS all responded to the accident.

According to the release, Capt. Luker has a "long road to recovery" that will include several surgeries to repair the damage from the collision.

Capt. Luker has been with AAPD since after Hurricane Harvey, having relocated from Colorado.

To help the Luker family with traveling and medical expenses, click here to donate.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.