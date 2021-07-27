Back-to-school immunization clinics for CCISD, Head Start program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD along with Head Start and Amistad Community Health Center will be hosting immunization clinics for students this week ahead of the upcoming fall semester.

Parents can take their child to the Miller High School gym on Wednesday, July 28. Another clinic will be held at the Moody High School cafeteria on Thursday, July 29.

Organizers say parents should bring their child’s immunization card when attending. This service is only for CCISD and Head Start students. Immunization clinics are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at both locations.

