Arrival of winter Texans keeps Port Aransas businesses thriving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's that time of year again where hundreds of new visitors are arriving in the Coastal Bend. But these visitors are not spring breakers - they are the winter Texans.

The regulars in Port Aransas are warmly welcoming these winter Texans into their community and they will continue to arrive over the next several weeks.

A lot of these visitors drive down to the Coastal Bend in RV's and campers, and they have a home away from home. One couple from Alabama who does this is the Brooks family.

"It started a couple years back. We wanted to get away from, not that Alabama is not great, but we love Texas, especially the coastline, so we chose Port Aransas," Conrad Brooks said.

The arrival of Brooks and other winter Texans support local businesses while they are in town. One of the businesses that thrives off of winter Texans is Karen Decker Fitness in Port Aransas.

Karen Decker Fitness is a privately owned gym, and is the only gym in Port A. Its owner, Karen Decker has noted a drastic increase in gym clients during the winter months.

“Winter Texans are vital to our winter economy here in Port Aransas. They help keep our restaurants open. They help keep our shops going year-round, as well as support those people who invest in short term rentals or into hotels," Brett Stawar, President and CEO of Port Aransas Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce said.

Not only do winter Texans support local businesses, they also can become assets to the community.

“They love to eat, they love to explore, they love to go to our attractions, and they even love to become part of the community," Stawar said. "So, they are here with us, volunteering side by side with us. They are supporting our restaurants. They’re enjoying our attractions, maybe going to the theater and even coming out and watching the birds as they migrate through for winter migration.”

Port Aransas locals are excited to see an even larger influx of winter Texans as we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday.

