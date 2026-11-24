ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department is collecting new, unwrapped toys for its annual Sgt. Dennis Anders' Cops for Tots Toy Drive this holiday season.

Donations can be dropped off at the Aransas Pass Police Department and participating businesses.

Families who need extra help this holiday season can also register for toy assistance and the department's annual holiday meal drive.

Aransas Pass residents can sign up for toys, a holiday meal, or both in person at the police department.

The deadline to register is Dec. 4.

Aransas Pass Police Department

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