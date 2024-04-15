Any Colour You Like returns for more tributes to Pink Floyd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Any Colour You Like returns to the House of Rock stage on Friday, April 19th with their tribute to the one and only Pink Floyd. For this show, Any Colour You Like will take the audience through Pink Floyd's entire discography playing the best of each album.

“Any Colour You Like is Corpus Christi’s homegrown Pink Floyd Tribute. We are excited to bring the live Pink Floyd experience to House of Rock,” band frontman Matt Martinez had to say about the upcoming show.

Any Colour You Like

The band is known for their vibrant performances and excellent light shows that really capture the essence of what Pink Floyd was. Floyd fans new and old can experience the sounds and get all the feels of 'Eclipse', 'Shine On You Crazy Diamond', 'Comfortably Numb' , 'Pigs on the Wing', 'Time', and much more.

HOUSE OF ROCK

APRIL 19, 2024

8:00 PM

Tickets be found on House of Rock's website.