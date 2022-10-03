Animal shelters across Corpus Christi participating in "Empty the Shelters" pet adoption event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Are you looking to adopt a new four-legged friend? Well, now is the time as Empty the Shelters is back this week.

Empty the Shelters is the nation's largest funded adoption event, and it's hosted by the Bissell Pet Foundation.

Adoption fees will be reduced at more than 280 shelters, including the City of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and Gulf Coast Humane Society.

Those who adopt will only pay $50, including your pet being spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Empty the Shelters adoption event runs from now through October 8th.

For more information, contact Corpus Christi Animal Care Services at 361-826-4630 and Gulf Coast Humane Society at 361-225-0845.

