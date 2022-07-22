Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old from Missouri City

Suspected to be with 21-year-old
Posted at 12:02 PM, Jul 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-22 13:02:32-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — An Amber Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Imani Stephens. She is black female standing 5 foot, 2 inch, 111 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen at 1:45 a.m. on the 3700 block of Dry Creek Drive in Missouri City. Imani was wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped red letter on it with multicolored sweatpants and crocs.

Imani is suspected to be with Daniel Leonardo Diaz, a 21-year-old Hispanic male standing 5 foot, 5 inch, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He is expected to be driving a newer model, gray pickup truck with Texas license plates.

Call (281) 403-8700 to report any information to the Missouri City Police Department.

