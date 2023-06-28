Watch Now
All lanes on JFK Causeway bridge scheduled to open ahead of schedule at noon Thursday

Sunset over the JFK Causeway - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Marvin Orellana
Posted at 12:44 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 14:32:23-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work on the JFK Causeway bridge is ahead of schedule and all lanes are scheduled to be reopened by noon Thursday, according to a press release from TxDOT Wednesday at noon.

Work that began on Monday for the placement of the permanent concrete median barrier and armor joint replacements is ahead of schedule and was originally to be finished early Friday.

The construction is all part of TxDOT's $9 million maintenance project on the JFK Causeway bridge, estimated to be completed by the winter of 2023, according to the contractor's latest schedule, weather permitting.

From the latest schedule, the remaining items of work requiring lane closures are:

  • Polyester overlays of the travel surface
  • Guardrail repairs eastbound and westbound
  • Repair of concrete segments westbound
  • Anchoring of permanent concrete traffic barriers
  • Striping – mobile operation at end of project

