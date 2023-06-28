All lanes on JFK Causeway bridge scheduled to open ahead of schedule at noon Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Work on the JFK Causeway bridge is ahead of schedule and all lanes are scheduled to be reopened by noon Thursday, according to a press release from TxDOT Wednesday at noon.

Work that began on Monday for the placement of the permanent concrete median barrier and armor joint replacements is ahead of schedule and was originally to be finished early Friday.

The construction is all part of TxDOT's $9 million maintenance project on the JFK Causeway bridge, estimated to be completed by the winter of 2023, according to the contractor's latest schedule, weather permitting.

From the latest schedule, the remaining items of work requiring lane closures are:

Polyester overlays of the travel surface

Guardrail repairs eastbound and westbound

Repair of concrete segments westbound

Anchoring of permanent concrete traffic barriers

Striping – mobile operation at end of project

