SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Alice man found dead in Mexico

An 80-year-old Alice man, the subject of a Silver Alert on June 28, was found dead in Mexico.

Mario Marroquin was found in the Mexican town of Santa Maria, near Monterrey, said Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia on Thursday.

Garcia said they believe Marroquin had a medical emergency while driving, veered off the road, got out of his vehicle and collapsed.

Foul play is not suspected. The autopsy will be performed in Mexico.

U.S. Border Patrol officials reported that Marroquin was seen crossing into Mexico in his white 2020 Subaru Outback on June 29.

Mexican authorities notified the Alice Police Department that they had found Marroquin on Saturday.