An 80-year-old Alice man was reported missing Wednesday.

Mario Marroquin was last seen at 3:15 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of W. Fifth Street in Alice. He was seen in a white 2020 Subaru Outback, license plate LKF2DV.

The Alice Police Department states that the report filed with DPS lists Marroquin as between 5-2 and 5-4, and 220 lbs. He has white hair and brown eyes

If you have any information, please call the Alice Police Department at (361) 664-0186.