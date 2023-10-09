Agape Ranch hosts bed build at Yorktown Baptist

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Agape Ranch hosted their last bed build of the year on Saturday afternoon. Different organizations and volunteers gathered at Yorktown Baptist Church to build beds that provide safety for children.

Fifteen beds were built that can be combined into single twin-sized beds or bunk beds.

"We love being able to partner with the community to serve children who need a safe sleeping space and just to feel loved and cared for, that is our mission. is that every children will experience unconditional love and understand his or her value," Rose Ruiz with Agape Ranch said.

This was their last bed build of the year, but they will be hosting more events next year.

To learn more, you can visit the Agape Ranch website here.

