Agape Ranch gets big help to continue serving children in need

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local non-profit got some big help to continue serving foster children and families in the Coastal Bend.

On Thursday, Agape Ranch was presented with $10,000 from Spectrum. Agape Ranch serves children most in need and keeps siblings together as they search for their forever home.

Members of the group told KRIS 6 News that the help really goes a long way.

"It's going directly to the programs that directly to the programs that support the foster families and those vulnerable children in our homes," Agape Ranch president Bailey Wilson said. "So, it supports the programs that allow us a break, like Foster Parent Night Out. It supports the fun and engagement we get to have as a family, like Foster Family Camp."

Agape Ranch is always looking for volunteers and help. To learn more about the non-profit and how you can get involved, click here.