Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Agape Ranch gets big help to continue serving children in need

Agape Ranch Donation
Joe Escobedo
Agape Ranch Donation
Posted at 2:42 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 15:44:22-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local non-profit got some big help to continue serving foster children and families in the Coastal Bend.

On Thursday, Agape Ranch was presented with $10,000 from Spectrum. Agape Ranch serves children most in need and keeps siblings together as they search for their forever home.

Members of the group told KRIS 6 News that the help really goes a long way.

"It's going directly to the programs that directly to the programs that support the foster families and those vulnerable children in our homes," Agape Ranch president Bailey Wilson said. "So, it supports the programs that allow us a break, like Foster Parent Night Out. It supports the fun and engagement we get to have as a family, like Foster Family Camp."

Agape Ranch is always looking for volunteers and help. To learn more about the non-profit and how you can get involved, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tracking the Tropics