AEP Texas restoring power to thousands after Sunday night's storm

AEP Texas crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers in the Corpus Christi area after Sunday's storm swept through the state overnight.

At the storm's peak, 29,300 customers were without power across the AEP Texas service territory. As of 2 p.m. Monday, approximately 3,700 customers remained without electric service, mostly in the Corpus Christi District.

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CHECK ON OUTAGES IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

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More than 250 individuals from distribution, forestry, and business partner crews are actively working as part of the restoration effort.

Estimated restoration times have been issued for the remaining outages:



Aransas Pass: 6 p.m.

Northwest Corpus Christi: 6 p.m.

Corpus Christi Midtown: 11 p.m.

Corpus Christi Southside: 11 p.m.



AEP Texas is reminding all customers to stay safe and to stay away from downed power lines.

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