Abbott appoints Beeville attorney as 156th District Court judge

This week, Governor Greg Abbott selected multiple qualified candidates to serve on behalf of Texans.

Boyd Bauer was appointed as judge of the 156th Judicial District Court, serving Aransas, Bee, Live Oak, McMullen, and San Patricio counties. His term expires Dec. 31, 2026.

Bauer, of Beeville, is an attorney and solo practitioner at Boyd W. Bauer, Attorney at Law, P.C., and is a member of the State Bar of Texas.

He previously served as president of the Rotary Club of Beeville and on the Bee County Chamber of Commerce.

Bauer earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law Houston.

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