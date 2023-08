CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi set up outside of 89-year-old Tony Espinoza's home to wish him a happy birthday.

Espinoza is bed ridden and doesn't leave his house for much more than medical appointments. So the Veteran's Band gathered outside for a special celebration.

Mr. Espinoza enlisted when he ws just 17 years old and served 3 years as a field medic in Korea.

