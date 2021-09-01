A special addition along Corpus Christi's Bayfront

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special ribbon cutting ceremony was held Wednesday along Corpus Christi's Bayfront.

City leaders opened the new Bayfront Park Fountain and Kiosk.

The event celebrated the opening of the Bayfront Park Kiosk, leased and operated by Mangonadas by MLB, and the re-opening of the interactive Bayfront Park Fountain.

The park offers seating and shade for tourists and locals alike to enjoy while visiting the bayfront.

City Manager Peter Zanoni telling KRIS 6 News that he's certain this new addition will help with business and bring more visitors to the area.

"We're big on trying to grow small businesses here in our community," Zanoni said. "We know that small businesses across America are usually the life blood of the community. And when you have an authentic small businesses like this, it really gives culture and gives us something to recognize ourselves about. And when tourists come here, they recognize it as well. People want authentic food and drinks."