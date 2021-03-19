A simple idea turns into thriving business for two friends

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sassy Boutique, a trendy chic place to shop, is owned by Marsha Reid and Dawn Baker.

“I needed something to do and she did too so we found this opportunity to have a kiosk in Port Aransas,” Reid said.

First selling what Reid describes as junk on the beach, they then one day came across an old abandoned building in Rockport.

“We thought okay, this is our passion," said Reid. "This is what we wanna do.”

When Hurricane Harvey hit the Coastal Bend, Reid says Sassy Boutique made a change for the better.

“That's when we really picked up with the website and the store has continued to do well,” she said.

And when the pandemic hit, Reid says the boutique didn't suffer as much compared to other stores because of the additional online sales.

“Our numbers last year were down as far as the year before, but not by, what Dawn, 20% maybe?,” Reid said.

As this year continues, many businesses are preparing to start anew. The journey for Sassy Boutique resonates with other women entrepreneurs who have fought to continue on with their businesses.

“You tell us we can’t do something, we’re gonna show you we can and stubborn, very strong, very determined, right?” said Reid.

