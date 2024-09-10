A Neon Moon will shine on March 15

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Country superstars Brooks and Dunn will be Playin' Something Country at the American Bank Center next year on March 15 when the Neon Moon Tour rolls into town.

The tour kicks off in Lubbock on March 13 and is Boot Scootin to 3 Texas cities. Hard Working Man David Lee Murphy will be the supporting artist for the show.

Tickets for the Corpus Christi show go on sale on Friday, September 13 at 10 am.

You can purchase tickets here.

For over 30 years Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn have brought their generation-defining sound and style to the stage. With 20 number 1 songs, they won't have a problem filling their set list with plenty of hits to sing along to.

So get down turn around go to town boot-scootin' boogie!

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.