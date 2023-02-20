A good boy of the CCPD retires from duty

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department said goodbye to K-9 officer 'Primo' on Monday after nearly three years of service with the department.

According to a post on CCPD's Facebook page, Primo was born in Poland in 2017 and was trained in criminal apprehension, handler protection, tracking, building searches and narcotics protection.

During his service with CCPD, he was responsible for over 60 arrests with the CCPD, Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security and assisted in taking narcotics off the streets of Corpus Christi.

Primo also helped out with the Coast Guard and U.S. Custom Services on patrol boats in the Intercoastal Waterway.

CCPD said that Primo will live out his retirement with his handler and was a good boy who will be missed.

