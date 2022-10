CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday morning, officials held a final blessing at Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital, which was built in 1944 to provide care for the City of Corpus Christi.

During the Christus Spohn reorganization it was determined it would cost too much to keep up with maintenance at the hospital, so services were transferred to others in the city.

In 2020 the final services left the building.

Today was a day of remembering the past, while looking forward to the future